Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $60.78 on Thursday. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

