CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 15,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 8,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CK Asset from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.34.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

