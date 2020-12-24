CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLSK. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $560.76 million, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

