CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.08

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 5695443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $592.63 million, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 4.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $56,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $106,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

