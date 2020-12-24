Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.48

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 466490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $974,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 357,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,283. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 56.3% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 98.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cloudera by 100.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cloudera by 18.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

