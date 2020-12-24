CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.22 Million

Analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to report sales of $387.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $415.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.00 million. CNX Resources reported sales of $508.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNX. Bank of America began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NYSE CNX traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.46. 125,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,732. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.66. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

In other news, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

