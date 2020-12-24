Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.72. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 29,445 shares changing hands.

COCP has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

