Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $440.00

Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 4988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.49).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 420.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 399. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.11.

About Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

