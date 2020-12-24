Colin Black Sells 1,563 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,582,199.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Colin Black sold 3,836 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $587,099.80.

On Friday, November 27th, Colin Black sold 19,856 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $3,012,155.20.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Colin Black sold 144 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $21,844.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $223.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $127.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $227.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 975,401 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

