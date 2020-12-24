Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 3,404,175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,144,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

