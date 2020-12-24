Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHCT. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Community Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.70 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.