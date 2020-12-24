Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:MGDDY opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.17.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution.

