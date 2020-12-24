Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $105.23

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.23 and traded as high as $110.00. Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) shares last traded at $109.28, with a volume of 72,924 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £80.15 million and a PE ratio of 28.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.23.

In related news, insider J B. Annear purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

About Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. The company provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX boards, advanced mezzanine cards, VME processor boards, CompactPCI products, XMC modules, and firmware and software products, as well as accessories, including breakout cables for high-density connectors and storage modules.

