Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Conduent worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,343,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,408,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,529 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 528.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,917,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,473 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 89.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 1,363,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Conduent by 13.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,622,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.88.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

