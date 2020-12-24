Conic Metals (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Conic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 37,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 24,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Conic Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Conic Metals Corp. operates as a base metals company. It holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. The company also manages a portfolio of 11 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada and Australia. The company was previously known as Nickel 28 Capital Corp.

