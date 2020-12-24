Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Conn’s worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Conn’s by 296.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Conn’s by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 257,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

CONN opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $366.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.