Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.65

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.65 and traded as high as $158.05. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $157.55, with a volume of 2,169,789 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6,127.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,703,000 after buying an additional 486,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,541,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,545,000 after purchasing an additional 379,519 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $52,247,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at $44,899,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at $36,397,000.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

