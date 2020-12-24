Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $763,039.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00137659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00688764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00181689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00371455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00064307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00099980 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

