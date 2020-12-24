Contrasting Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) & Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Aphria alerts:

This table compares Aphria and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -18.30% -2.23% -1.61% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Aphria and Happiness Biotech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million 5.46 -$63.21 million ($0.06) -123.67 Happiness Biotech Group $65.06 million 0.72 $12.69 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aphria and Happiness Biotech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 2 2 0 2.50 Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 63.41%. Given Aphria’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Happiness Biotech Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aphria beats Happiness Biotech Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.