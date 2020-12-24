Contrasting Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) & BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY)

Haier Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:HRELY) and BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Haier Electronics Group and BEIJING ENTPS H/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haier Electronics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haier Electronics Group $10.98 billion 1.15 $1.06 billion $2.11 21.27 BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24

Haier Electronics Group has higher revenue and earnings than BEIJING ENTPS H/S. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haier Electronics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Haier Electronics Group pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Haier Electronics Group pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Haier Electronics Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haier Electronics Group and BEIJING ENTPS H/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haier Electronics Group N/A N/A N/A BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BEIJING ENTPS H/S beats Haier Electronics Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haier Electronics Group Company Profile

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the Haier, Casarte, and Leader brands in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater and Water Purifier Business, and Channel Services Business. The Washing Machine Business segment manufactures and sells washing machines. The Water Heater Business segment manufactures and sells water heaters and purifiers. The Channel Services Business segment sells and distributes home appliances and other products, as well as provides after-sale and other value-added consumer services. The company also offers water treatment equipment and home electric appliances, as well as involved in the online sale of home electric appliances. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

BEIJING ENTPS H/S Company Profile

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

