Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) (CVE:CUU) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 144,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 114,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$149.45 million and a PE ratio of -61.00.

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CUU.V) Company Profile (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, focuses on the exploration and development of copper in Canada and the United States. It principally holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Van Dyke in-situ copper recovery project located in Miami, Arizona.

