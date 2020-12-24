Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.85

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 244533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMMC. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$1.45 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.65 price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) in a report on Saturday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.00.

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.80 million and a PE ratio of -26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.