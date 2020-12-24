Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.26

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 2961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,564.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 1,109 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,285.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 20.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.