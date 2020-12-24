Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

OFC opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,176 shares of company stock valued at $29,932. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,860,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 203,780 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,825,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 566,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,643,000 after acquiring an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.