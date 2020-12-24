Covesting (COV) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $89,541.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00337871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Covesting Profile

COV is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.