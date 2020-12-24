Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.59. 183,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,976. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($8.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $850,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its stake in Covetrus by 129.7% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $27,320,000. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth about $14,642,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter worth about $10,688,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

