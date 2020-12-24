Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $733.32 million, a P/E ratio of 114.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

