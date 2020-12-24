Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.
Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $733.32 million, a P/E ratio of 114.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
