Cream Finance Market Cap Tops $7.87 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $920,903.00 worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for approximately $52.50 or 0.00225166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00137061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00678014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00152138 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 331.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007715 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00374606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00063692 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.