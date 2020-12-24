Cred Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Cred has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX and Kyber Network. Cred has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.85 or 0.00674975 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00151301 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00373206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00062741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00094988 BTC.

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io, Bilaxy, UEX, IDEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

