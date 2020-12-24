Crédit Agricole’s (CRARY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CRARY opened at $6.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.83. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

