CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bloom Burton lowered shares of CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:CRH remained flat at $C$2.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 259,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$200.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.45. CRH Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) (TSE:CRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH Medical Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Co. (CRH.TO) Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

