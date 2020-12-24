CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CRH stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in CRH by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after purchasing an additional 936,675 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRH by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in CRH by 4,844.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 84,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

