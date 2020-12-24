Critical Analysis: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) versus Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kingsway Financial Services and Cincinnati Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Financial 2 2 1 0 1.80

Cincinnati Financial has a consensus price target of $72.83, suggesting a potential downside of 15.02%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Cincinnati Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.73 -$5.89 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Financial $7.92 billion 1.74 $2.00 billion $4.20 20.41

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Cincinnati Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -13.63% -16.73% -0.88% Cincinnati Financial N/A 5.14% 1.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Cincinnati Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Kingsway Financial Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also provides director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment offers personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

