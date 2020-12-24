Critical Survey: Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) vs. Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Erin Energy has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Erin Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.56%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erin Energy and Oasis Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy $101.17 million 0.00 -$151.89 million N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 0.99 $122.12 million $3.41 3.53

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Erin Energy.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Erin Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

