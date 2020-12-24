Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ CROX opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.