Cryptoindex.com 100 Trading 71.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 57.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00002960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $43.36 million and approximately $47,886.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptoindex.com 100 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00335986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptoindex.com 100 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.