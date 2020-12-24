Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 13,432 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.