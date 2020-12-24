cVault.finance Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $29.56 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for about $2,956.40 or 0.12669477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00137573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00678600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00152581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00374023 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00063255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00095801 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.