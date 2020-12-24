Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) were down 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 850,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,630,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

