DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:BOH opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.75. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.