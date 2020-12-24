DA Davidson Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.74.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $250.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 51.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

