DAD 24-Hour Volume Tops $817,929.00 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last week, DAD has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. DAD has a total market capitalization of $21.12 million and $817,929.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00339311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001914 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

