Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Daimler to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Get Daimler alerts:

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.