Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Daimler to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.
OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.