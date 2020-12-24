DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Down 14.2% This Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1,463.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Bitbox, txbit.io and SWFT.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00330291 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00030766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,155,385,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitmart, Bitbox, STEX and txbit.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

