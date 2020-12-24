Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Darden Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $119.58 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $125.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 38.34%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

