Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Down 5.8%

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 1,135,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,020,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

DARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:DARE)

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

