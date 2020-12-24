DaTa eXchange Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

