Datamine Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,997.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Datamine has a market cap of $294,152.63 and $32,997.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.0780 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00050323 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002457 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020161 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,773,249 tokens. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

