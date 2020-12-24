Datawallet (DXT) Trading Down 44.7% Over Last 7 Days

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market cap of $151,871.44 and $12,477.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00047859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00330428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00030906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet (DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.