David Golub Purchases 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,399.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00.
  • On Monday, December 21st, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00.
  • On Monday, December 7th, David Golub acquired 1,961 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88.
  • On Friday, December 4th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 1st, David Golub acquired 1,755 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $24,745.50.
  • On Friday, November 27th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 25th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub bought 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $258,600.00.
  • On Monday, October 26th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

