David Golub Purchases 2,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,399.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00.

On Monday, December 21st, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $28,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00.

On Monday, December 7th, David Golub acquired 1,961 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88.

On Friday, December 4th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, David Golub acquired 1,755 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $24,745.50.

On Friday, November 27th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $28,040.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, David Golub bought 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $258,600.00.

On Monday, October 26th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.